Russia-Ukraine War: 'India Must Be Confident of Its Stand,' Says EAM Jaishankar

Facing increasing pressure from the West to take a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, 27 April, that India will engage with the world as "who we are" rather than how we are perceived and that the country cannot please everyone by becoming a "pale imitation of what they are".

Speaking at the 7th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "We have to be confident about who we are. I think it's better to engage with the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world by being a pale imitation of what they are."