DU Prof Ratan Lal Granted Bail After Arrest Over Social Media Post on Gyanvapi

A Delhi court on Saturday, 21 May, granted bail to Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, following his arrest a day before over an allegedly objectionable social media post in connection with claims of a shivling being found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

Lal was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and surety on like amount.

Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested Lal. The cops stated that Lal, who teaches History at the Delhi University's Hindu College, had allegedly "intended to outrage reli­gious beliefs" through his social media post.

Reacting to Lal's arrest, a group of students had protested outside the Arts Faculty at the Delhi University's North Campus.