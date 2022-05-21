Man With Disabilities Beaten To Death Over Suspicions of Being ‘Mohammed’ in MP

A man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten up over suspicions of being a Muslim in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced, where a man is seen asking Jain, "Tera Nam Mohammed Hai?... Aadhar Card Dikha…' (Is your name Mohammed? Show me your Aadhar Card)".

The incident is said to have occurred within limits of the Manasa police station in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Bhanwarlal Jain, a resident of Sarsi in Jaora Tehsil of Ratlam district, had left his village for Neemuch.