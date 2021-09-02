5 Places for Best Filter Coffee in Chennai

Filter coffee or filter kaapi, is an integral part of South Indian food culture—and, for many, steeped in nostalgia.
Smitha TK
What The Food
Published:

Filter coffee is made by adding coffee decoction extracted from a mixture of coffee blends with boiled milk and sugar.

(Photo: Smitha TK/ The Quint)

Reporter & Cameraperson: Smitha TK

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Filter coffee, or filter kaapi, is an integral part of South Indian food culture—and, for many, steeped in nostalgia. As a child, I remember my grand mother sneaking in my first diluted glass of coffee. As a teenager, the aroma of chicory was my cue to get out of bed and as an adult, it became my motivation to start the day.

Filter coffee is made by adding coffee decoction extracted from a mixture of coffee blends with boiled milk and sugar. This mixture is then poured vigorously from a tumbler into a davarah and back again into the tumbler. This process creates a froth, cools down the coffee just enough to sip.

The Quint went for a walk in Chennai to find out the best spots for filter coffee in the city.

  • Vishranthi

Location: GOCHS Colony, Besant Nagar, Chennai - 600090

Phone: 044 2446 2990

A popular breakfast place for walkers and joggers situated near the Besant Nagar beach. While the filter coffee served in a steel tumbler is a heart-stealer, the restaurant is very popular for dosa, vadai, idlies at affordable prices.

Vishranthi offers breakfast at affordable prices.

Vishranthi is a popular breakfast place for walkers and joggers situated near the Besant Nagar beach.

  • Vivekananda Coffee House

Locations: Adyar, T Nagar, Triplicane, Mylapore

Established in 1959, it is among the leading business houses in the filter coffee manufacturing industry in India. Their specialty is the 'Kumbakonam degree coffee' powder.

  • Vijayaram's Coffee Company

Location: No.37, South Usman Road, T Nagar

Phone: 24345222

Vijayaram's Coffee, a 45-year-old shop on South Usman Road, is a favourite among students, office-goers, food delivery executives, auto-rickshaw drivers, truckers and families.

And they offer a cup of coffee that you can literally bite into. The coffee shop, known for its graded coffee powder and delectable snacks, has since June 2020 been serving freshly concocted coffee in a chocolate-glazed wafer biscuit cup.

Along with its quintessential coffee, the store serves mouthwatering short eats, including Madurai butter bun, bun butter jam, samosas, masala biscuits, puffs, cheese balls and biscuit sandwich.

Vijayaram's Coffee offers coffee in a cup that you can bite into.

Vijayaram's Coffee's Madurai bun-sugar-jam is lip-smacking.

  • Madras Coffee House

Locations: Across the city

This idea was the brainchild of two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan. Since 2010, Madras Coffee House has brewed into 85 outlets across the country, including Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai. The duo preferred to set up shops in office spaces, rather than residential or market areas. Most Madras Coffee House outlets are essentially modelled as fast-food eateries, with no seating.

These outlets are easy to spot, with a red painted board and white lettering for the logo.

Madras Coffee House has brewed into 85 outlets across the country.

