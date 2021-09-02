5 Places for Best Filter Coffee in Chennai

Filter coffee is made by adding coffee decoction extracted from a mixture of coffee blends with boiled milk and sugar.
(Photo: Smitha TK/ The Quint)
Reporter & Cameraperson: Smitha TK
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Filter coffee, or filter kaapi, is an integral part of South Indian food culture—and, for many, steeped in nostalgia. As a child, I remember my grand mother sneaking in my first diluted glass of coffee. As a teenager, the aroma of chicory was my cue to get out of bed and as an adult, it became my motivation to start the day.
The Quint went for a walk in Chennai to find out the best spots for filter coffee in the city.
Vishranthi
Location: GOCHS Colony, Besant Nagar, Chennai - 600090
Phone: 044 2446 2990
A popular breakfast place for walkers and joggers situated near the Besant Nagar beach. While the filter coffee served in a steel tumbler is a heart-stealer, the restaurant is very popular for dosa, vadai, idlies at affordable prices.
Vivekananda Coffee House
Locations: Adyar, T Nagar, Triplicane, Mylapore
Established in 1959, it is among the leading business houses in the filter coffee manufacturing industry in India. Their specialty is the 'Kumbakonam degree coffee' powder.
Vijayaram's Coffee Company
Location: No.37, South Usman Road, T Nagar
Phone: 24345222
Vijayaram's Coffee, a 45-year-old shop on South Usman Road, is a favourite among students, office-goers, food delivery executives, auto-rickshaw drivers, truckers and families.
And they offer a cup of coffee that you can literally bite into. The coffee shop, known for its graded coffee powder and delectable snacks, has since June 2020 been serving freshly concocted coffee in a chocolate-glazed wafer biscuit cup.
Along with its quintessential coffee, the store serves mouthwatering short eats, including Madurai butter bun, bun butter jam, samosas, masala biscuits, puffs, cheese balls and biscuit sandwich.
Madras Coffee House
Locations: Across the city
This idea was the brainchild of two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan. Since 2010, Madras Coffee House has brewed into 85 outlets across the country, including Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai. The duo preferred to set up shops in office spaces, rather than residential or market areas. Most Madras Coffee House outlets are essentially modelled as fast-food eateries, with no seating.
These outlets are easy to spot, with a red painted board and white lettering for the logo.
