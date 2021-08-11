Lucknow's Keema Goli Pulao Recipe | Savory Blend of Koftas & Rice

To prepare the pulao

Add half-cup refined oil

Add the spices

Add 3 sliced onions

Fry the onions till they turn pink

Add ginger-garlic paste

Add salt to taste

Add some water and sauté till the fragrance of garlic fades and onions are mashed

Add 750 gram rice

Add 5 cups of water

Let it boil



Mix fried meatballs in the pulao and sprinkle 1tsp black pepper. Cook the rice for 15 minutes on low flame.

Mix colour in kevda and add it in the pulao. Put the lid back on for 10 minutes.