'A Little Bit of Amma' Cooking Aviyal & Payaru Payasam This Onam Season

Onam, the harvest festival in Kerala celebrates the homecoming of the legendary mythical King Mahabali. The 10-day-long Onam festivities in Kerala concludes with Thiruvonam on 21 August. It is the biggest festival in the state that spans religious boundaries and during the festival, every Malayali dresses in their best, makes a pookalam (floral rangoli) in front of their homes and prepares a grand Onam feast.

The Quint caught up with Chef Regi Mathew, one of the founders and Culinary Director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai, to cook 'aviyal' and 'payaru payasam', that are favourites in a sadhya.