Bakra Eid Special: Cooking Mutton Curry in a Handi | Food Recipe

Camera: Zijah & Aliza Sherwani

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui & Prashant Chauhan

This is the second Bakra Eid in the pandemic and at this point festivities just don't feel the same. So, to add some joy, my parents and I decided to cook something special, and experiment with food this time.

We cooked the usual mutton curry in desi style, in a Handi. We made a make-shift stove with bricks and lit it up with some wood and dung cakes.

My parents always talk about how cooking food in clay vessels such as a Handi give the food a special aroma or sondhapan, which elevates the taste of the food.

And, they were right! Not only was it delicious and flavoursome, each bite came with a subtle savour of food smoke.

Here's this very easy recipe for all the mutton lovers!