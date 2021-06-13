Raghav’s Take: India Must Smell the Coffee on COVID Tax & Vaccines

Garib Ram was a cobbler living in a village in the National Capital Region. He suddenly got breathless one day. His son rushed to the nearest chemist to buy a pulse oximeter, paying Rs 500 of which Rs 25 was GST for the government. Garib’s oxygen level plummeted.

An RT-PCR test was done for Rs 800, out of which Rs 40 was GST. He had Covid-19. An ambulance was called to take him to a government hospital in Delhi. The traumatic journey cost Rs 3000, out of which Rs 360 was paid as GST. Garib’s son also bought a few oxygen cylinders costing Rs 5000 and paid Rs 250 as GST.

The doctors tried to blast Garib’s illness by giving him a cocktail of medicines. Remdesivir cost Rs 10,000 with Rs 500 going towards GST. But Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B were cheaper. Garib’s son quizzically asked the chemist for an explanation. “No GST on it, sir”. “Okay, please give me two sanitiser bottles for the family”. The chemist looked sheepish as he said “Rs 190, plus Rs 10 for GST”. Garib’s son just shook his head in resignation.