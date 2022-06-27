Assam Floods: This Viral Video of a New Dad and Baby Also Tells a Bleak Story

As Assam continues to grapple with fierce floods, visuals of death and destruction continue to flood the internet.

Amid all these grim videos, one particular little clip that surfaced on Father's Day from Silchar managed to put a smile on the faces of thousands online.

In the now viral video, a beaming father is seen wading through chest-high waters, carrying his newborn baby in a basket like a newly won trophy. It's all very cute.