Celebrate Father's Day With The Best Memes That Scream Peak 'Desi Dad' Behaviour
Aren't desi dads the best?
It's International Father's Day (19 June) and it's a good time to appreciate our fathers for all that they have done for us and for all that they continue to do everyday.
Now, it's also true that us desi kids have a peculiar relationship with our fathers. While we may not always be able to express our love verbally, we're grateful for their love, and of course, their desi dad-ness (okay.. I know that's not a real word, but you get it right?)
There is a universality when it comes to desi dads. They are usually dressed up in their favorite uniform, i.e., baniyans, they are always a little disappointed in you (even Sharmaji's son is not spared from comparisons), they give you reality checks (often when you least suspect it), they are not known to be the best communicators but they always have your back!
So, to all the desi dads out there in the world, I just want to say, we know you may have your differences with your kids, and you think we spend way too much time on the internet or that we don't share the same understanding of the world as you, but we respect you and love you- especially your desi dad-ness!
And to celebrate that, here are our favorite dad memes that describe the peak desi dad behavior!(Image: The Quint)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.