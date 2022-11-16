Ugandan Kids Dancing on Salman's 'Soni De Nakhre' is Winning Hearts Online

Children from Triplets Ghetto Kids performing on 'Soni De Nakhre'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @ghettokids_tfug)
There is something mesmerising about the way art transcends all boundaries, isn't it? Just like this group of children, from a Ugandan NGO called Triplets Ghetto Kids or TGK, whose dances have won the hearts of people across the globe.
The group is widely popular around the world and regularly performs dance covers of various songs including Bollywood numbers. Recently, they shook their leg to Salman Khan and Govinda's 'Soni De Nakhde' that has gone viral and of course, desis can't get over their moves!
Their video has already crossed 5 million views and people just can't get enough of their creativity. Read the comments on their adorable performance:
Founded by Daouda Kavuma, TGK is an NGO based in Uganda that aims to use art forms such as music, dance and drama to help the orphans and children belonging to disadvantaged and marginalised groups. The organization supports the children by providing them access to education, accommodation and healthcare.
In 2014, the group's first video dancing to Eddy Kenzo’s 'Sytia Loss' went viral on the internet and crossed more than 8 million views in a few weeks on various social networks.
The group has since performed worldwide tours and also performed with various celebrities such as French Montana, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, WizKid, Eddy Kenzo, Runtown, Japanese Pikotaro and others.
