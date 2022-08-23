African Kids’ Adorable Dance on Harry Styles' ‘As It Was’ Will Make Your Day
"This made me cry with joy! Utterly beautiful," wrote a user.
Harry Styles' song 'As It Was' became quite popular on the internet with many netizens grooving to its beat. But this performance by a group of children from Uganda has to be one of the most adorable recreations on the internet. From a cardboard cutout of guitar and a drum set made out of paint cans, to the kid's skilful dance, everything about the video is making us a fan!
The group of children are part of Masaka Kids Africana, an organisation that looks after children who have lost one or both of their parents to war, famine and disease in Africa. They often put out videos of kids dancing and grooving on music and they are enough to melt your heart.
Their video has already crossed a million likes and people just can't get enough of their creativity. Read the comments on their adorable performance:
