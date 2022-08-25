These African Kids Dancing to Viral Songs Will Make Your Heart Smile

A noble cause with a fun messaging: Masaka Kids Africana is an NGO based in #Uganda that helps orphans find homes with loving families. Their cause has caught the attention of millions of online users after videos of the kids dancing to trending songs have gone viral.

According to MKA's website, Uganda is facing a severe orphan crisis, where several kids have lost both their parents due to flood, drought, famine, and diseases. MKA helps place these orphans with loving families with the aim of increasing their standard of living. They do this by educating and empowering the children, while also having some fun, like these videos show.

The kids have gone viral for recreating Harry Styles' famous song 'As It was' and Lizzo's 'About Damn Time'. They have also recreated songs by Beyoncé, along with dancing on Bollywood songs, trending audios on Instagram, and traditional African songs. Their contagious positivity will bring a smile to your face and surely make your day.

You can make a donation to MKA by visiting their website.