Watch: Uday Singh, the Small Town Boy Who Became an Internet Phenomenon
Uday Singh's journey from a small-town to Dance Deewane and becoming an internet sensation is heart-warming
Uday Singh, a 24-year-old dancer from the small town of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh became an overnight internet sensation because of his dance skills and even appeared in season 3 of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane.' His story is humbling and makes you believe that real talent is unstoppable.
Uday comes from a financially underprivileged background and was working as a labourer when his friend shared his dance videos on Tik-Tok, which garnered a lot of views. Soon, he became popular on the platform but unfortunately Tik-Tok was banned in India. He then started putting out his videos on other social media platforms and there was no looking back.
His skills were discovered by 'Dance Deewane,' the reality show judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande. He didn't manage to win the show but was widely appreciated. Surprisingly, Uday has no formal training in dance but his hard work, passion, and dedication have definitely paid off. He now has over 1 million followers on Instagram.
After the show, he came back to his town where he teaches dance to the town kids. He also runs a page on Instagram where he uploads videos of the kids dancing on viral songs, which have also become popular and are even loved by the celebs!
