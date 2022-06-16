'Quick Style' the Norwegian Dance Group's Bollywood Moves Win Desi Hearts

The Norwegian dance group, 'Quick Style' has taken the internet by a storm with their Bollywood moves on 'Kala Chashma', 'Goriya' and 'Tumse Mil ke', and have surely won our Desi hearts.

But, this is not the first time that the dance group has grooved on a Bollywood number. From Salman Khan's 'Oh oh Jaane Jana, and Govinda's epic dance on 'Kisi Disco Mein Jayein' to our desi favourite 'Ishq Tera Tadpave', the group has not only nailed the moves but their expressions as well.