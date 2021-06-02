Memes Flood Twitter as Govt Cancels CBSE Class-12 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Board exams: Netizens flood twitter with memes after government scrapped class 12 board exams.
(Photo: Twitter/@SatishKisan1)
CBSE exams for Class 12 were cancelled on Tuesday, 1 June, after a key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the exam situation.
PM Modi tweeted, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. (sic)"
What followed was absolute hilarity, with memes flooding Twitter. Netizens left no stone unturned in making reaction memes of Class-12 students.
Here are a few of them.
Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was also supposed to appear for CBSE class 12 exams this year, took to Twitter expressing her mood after exams got cancelled.
There is always that one friend who says:
An official press release stated that like last year, in case a student wants to take the exams, s/he will be given an option to appear for the same as and when the situation becomes conducive.
The decision was followed by the announcement of the cancellation of ISC (Class 12) exams.
Published: 02 Jun 2021,12:09 PM IST