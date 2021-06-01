PM Modi to Chair Meeting on Class 12 Board Exams Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing an important meeting on Class 12 board examinations on Tuesday, 1 June.
The Prime Minister will be briefed on all options for Class 12 students on the basis of extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, according to Government of India sources.
The government has by far come up with three alternatives: Conducting exams for major subjects, conducting exams on a new format including short answer-type questions, and assessing students based on their performance in the past three academic years.
After the Centre announced that the Class 12 board exams will be conducted, several states including Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand have shown dissent.
A source told news agency PTI that assessment of minor subjects can be based on performance in major subjects. "This can be done if three months time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end,” a source told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday, 31 May, adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 CBSE and the ICSE board examinations.
The plea is now scheduled for hearing on Thursday, 3 June, noting that competent authorities are examining all aspects, following which they are likely to take a decision, which will be placed before the court.
