CISCE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams in Light of COVID-19 Situation

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 12 Board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI on Tuesday, 1 June.

The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken, Dr G Immanuel, Chairman of the CISCE told ANI on Tuesday.

This development follows on the heels of the government announcing that CBSE Class 12 examinations for the year stand cancelled. The decision on the CBSE Class 12 exams came shortly after a key review meeting held by PM Modi to discuss the status of the examinations.