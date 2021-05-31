Amrita Rao's 'Jal Lijiye' Memes Are a Hit on Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Amrita Rao's 'Jal Lijiye' memes are trending on Twitter and we are all here for it. Netizens have recreated her scene from the Sooraj Barjatya's 'Vivah' where Rao plays the role of a very shy, homely Indian girl who is well-mannered and offers 'jal' to her guests.
Netizens have used this to create funny and sarcastic memes using a snapshot of her from the movie and inserting their own take on the same. The meme has gone so viral that Rao herself to reacted to it and uploaded a video of the same on her Twitter.
Check out the video here:
Before Rao jumped in on the action, a lot of memes were already circulating online and here are some of the best ones:
