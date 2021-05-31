It's Raining Memes on Twitter as Mumbai Sees Its First Showers
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
This year, we might have had a few random downpours of rain here and there, but when it started raining today, it officially marked the beginning of the monsoon season in Mumbai.
And as we all know, rains and Mumbai have a different connection altogether. The arrival of monsoon means we can finally bid adieu to days of scorching heat and fully enjoy the cool (even if it is only for a few weeks).
Naturally, #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter, and netizens didn't take long to start celebrating with memes. So, here are some of the best rain memes on Twitter:
Published: undefined