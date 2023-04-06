'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
The trailer for Greta Gerwig's massively anticipated film, Barbie is finally here...and it's an absolute riot! From flaunting a stellar cast to referencing films like Wizard Of Oz, the film is already responsible for endless social media buzz.
While netizens are still busy trying to decode the plot of the movie, they are also enraptured in creating their own character posters resembling the film's.
A genius marketing campaign by the team itself, they have launched a 'Barbie Selfie Generator' where anyone can replicate their posters just by uploading a selfie or an image of themself.
Well, why not take this opportunity and re-imagine the film with an all-Indian cast? From Ram Charan to Deepika Padukone, here's what the Indian Barbie cast would have looked like:
1. Barbie
Alia Bhatt as Barbie
2. Ken (Ryan Gosling)
Hrithik Roshan as Ken
3. Doctor Barbie
Kiara Advani as Doctor Barbie
4. Ken (Simu Liu)
Rajkumar Rao as another Ken
5. President Barbie
Samantha Ruth Prabhu as President Barbie
6. Ken (Ncuti Gatwa)
Ram Charan as Ken again
7. Mermaid Barbie
Deepika Padukone as Mermaid Barbie
8. Ken (Kingsley Ben-Adir)
Siddhant Chaturvedi as Ken too
9. Author Barbie
Katrina Kaif as Author Barbie
10. Ken (Scott Evans)
Sidharth Malhotra as Ken
