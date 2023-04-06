Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India

Who would you cast in Barbie's Indian remake?
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India</p></div>

The trailer for Greta Gerwig's massively anticipated film, Barbie is finally here...and it's an absolute riot! From flaunting a stellar cast to referencing films like Wizard Of Oz, the film is already responsible for endless social media buzz.

While netizens are still busy trying to decode the plot of the movie, they are also enraptured in creating their own character posters resembling the film's.

A genius marketing campaign by the team itself, they have launched a 'Barbie Selfie Generator' where anyone can replicate their posters just by uploading a selfie or an image of themself.

Well, why not take this opportunity and re-imagine the film with an all-Indian cast? From Ram Charan to Deepika Padukone, here's what the Indian Barbie cast would have looked like:

1. Barbie

Alia Bhatt as Barbie

2. Ken (Ryan Gosling)

Hrithik Roshan as Ken

3. Doctor Barbie

Kiara Advani as Doctor Barbie

4. Ken (Simu Liu)

Rajkumar Rao as another Ken

5. President Barbie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as President Barbie 

6. Ken (Ncuti Gatwa)

Ram Charan as Ken again

7. Mermaid Barbie

Deepika Padukone as Mermaid Barbie

8. Ken (Kingsley Ben-Adir)

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Ken too

9. Author Barbie

Katrina Kaif as Author Barbie 

10. Ken (Scott Evans)

Sidharth Malhotra as Ken

