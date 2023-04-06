'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India

While netizens are still busy trying to decode the plot of the movie, they are also enraptured in creating their own character posters resembling the film's.

A genius marketing campaign by the team itself, they have launched a 'Barbie Selfie Generator' where anyone can replicate their posters just by uploading a selfie or an image of themself.

Well, why not take this opportunity and re-imagine the film with an all-Indian cast? From Ram Charan to Deepika Padukone, here's what the Indian Barbie cast would have looked like: