Ryan Gosling to Scott Evans: Meet All the 'Ken' From Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in a still from Barbie.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie is all set to hit the big screen in July. The satirical comedy is an ode to the iconic Mattel doll and stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.
Following the release of Barbie's teaser, it was speculated that only Gosling and Robbie's characters were to play Ken and Barbie. But, with the release of the new Barbie posters, the makers confirmed that multiple actors will play the variations of both Barbie and Ken in the film. These quirky posters introduced each character with a unique profession.
While Robbie, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and Hari Nef will all play Barbie in the film, here's a list of all the actors who will play the different roles of Ken:
Ryan Gosling is just Ken.
Gosling was one of the first actors to be announced as Ken. In the film's poster, Gosling is described as 'just Ken', with shiny platinum blonde hair and a striped t-shirt. The last time the actor was seen in a similar look was in The Place Beyond the Pines.
Simu Liu is another Ken.
Simu Liu, who is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is 'another Ken' in Gerwig's Barbie movie. The actor can be seen with gelled-up hair and a green vest in the poster.
Ncuti Gatwa is a Ken again!
Ncuti Gatwa, who portrayed Eric in Netflix's popular teen drama Sex Education, is also going to play the iconic Ken in the Barbie movie. In the poster, Gatwa can be seen flaunting his cowboy-Ken look, with a red hat, a denim vest, and a guitar in his hands.
Kingsley Ben-Adir is Ken too.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will soon be in the leading role of Marvel's upcoming thriller series Secret Invasion, is also playing Ken in the film. From the film's poster, Ben-Adir's character seems to have a happy-go-lucky attitude as he flaunts his bright smile.
You guessed it. Scott Evans is a Ken.
Chris Evans' brother, Scott Evans, is also playing a variation of Ken in Gerwig's film. In the poster, Evans can be seen donning a pastel pink cowboy hat paired with a basketball jersey.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)