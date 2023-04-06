Ryan Gosling to Scott Evans: Meet All the 'Ken' From Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie is all set to hit the big screen in July. The satirical comedy is an ode to the iconic Mattel doll and stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.

Following the release of Barbie's teaser, it was speculated that only Gosling and Robbie's characters were to play Ken and Barbie. But, with the release of the new Barbie posters, the makers confirmed that multiple actors will play the variations of both Barbie and Ken in the film. These quirky posters introduced each character with a unique profession.

While Robbie, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and Hari Nef will all play Barbie in the film, here's a list of all the actors who will play the different roles of Ken: