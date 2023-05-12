'It Starts With Your Name': Starbucks Ad On Trans Woman Gets Mixed Reactions

Starbucks India started a new campaign 'It Starts With Your Name', aiming to promote trans inclusivity
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Starbucks India's new ad campaign, 'It Starts With Your Name', aiming to promote trans inclusivity, has caused quite a stir online and garnered mixed reactions from social media users.
The clip was shared by Starbucks on Twitter with a caption that read, "Your name defines who you are – whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName."
The ad features a trans woman named Arpita who is going to meet her parents seemingly after a long time. There appears to be a fallout between Arpita and the father due to her decision to transition.
After some initial discomfort, Arpita has a heartfelt talk with her father. The latter then goes on to place an order for 'Arpita' as a way to show her daughter that he accepts and embraces er identity.
The ad went viral on social media and while some people applauded Starbucks for standing in solidarity with transgender Indians, others criticized the ad for being "woke" and "against Indian culture"
Some also called the company out for being performative, given international Starbucks outlets' instances of gender discrimination and transphobia.
A user wrote, "Just wanna let you all know that Starbucks recently fired a trans woman worker for fighting back when she was being incessantly harassed and misgendered by a customer. This woke posturing will not change that"
Another user criticised the company and wrote, "Don't promote such things and spoil uniqueness about Indian ethnicity and culture. We should be proud of it."
A bunch of users appreciated Starbucks for taking a step towards inclusivity. One such user wrote, "It's meant for a small minority. I just know someone, kid of a college friend, which is why I probably feel good about this ad. Time we talk about it in public, with compassion and love. Its for the kid, and not for me or my friend"
