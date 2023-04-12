Starbucks & Duolingo Called Out for Using Taylor Swift’s Breakup for Promotions
Taylor Swift's breakup with her partner, Joe Alwyn, has left the internet in a frenzy
Taylor Swift's personal life, especially her dating life, has always been a topic of discussion. While one can argue that by being a public figure a celebrity's life, by default, is open to public scrutiny, but on the flip-side, it also begs the question of their right to privacy.
There have been enough instances where the paparazzi and social media culture have been called out for the toxic obsession with celebrities. Recently, Starbucks and Duolingo received flak for using Taylor Swift's breakup for their promotional activities.
As Taylor Swift and partner Joe Alwyn went their separate ways after 6 years of dating, the internet is clearly in a frenzy. But brands using her personal life as an opportunity to earn more profit is ridiculous.
A picture of a Starbucks store is going viral. The store's specials can be seen written after Taylor's ex-partners. The signage reads, "Which Taylor Swift ex are you?" and then goes on to name her partners accompanied by the Starbucks drinks.
Duolingo, on the other hand, posted a video of their mascot at Cornelia Street with a caption, "making my final pilgrimage to Cornelia Street to offer my condolences." 'Cornelia Street' is a song from Taylor’s album 'Lover', believed by fans to have been written about Joe.
Both companies are being criticised by Swifties and netizens alike for being opportunistic and sexist. Many people have come out in support of Taylor.
As per reports, this is not the first time that the companies have used a celebrity's personal life for their own personal gain. Earlier, Starbucks used the alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case to cash in more tips.
A user wrote, "starbucks and duolingo using taylor and joe's breakup as a promotional tactic is pathetic"
Another user wrote, "2023 and y'all still judge her based on her exes"
Take a look at some more reactions:
