Amidst Global Praise, Trans Film Ek Jagah Apni Deserves A Spotlight Closer Home

There's a scene in Ektara Collective's Ek Jagah Apni which stuck with me for more reasons than one. The protagonists, two transgender women speak at a seminar and are respected for their trans identity, only to be subjected to transphobic slurs and harassment by auto rickshaw drivers as they leave. It is a poignant and powerful depiction of the duality that is central to many trans experiences.

Like this scene, the film maps out the heart-wrenching reality of living in a world that is often hostile to those who don't conform to traditional gender norms.

Speaking to The Quint, the cast and crew reflect on the importance of trans representation in Indian cinema, current trends of misrepresentation and more - ahead of the film's prestigious UK premiere at the BFI Flare Festival. On 11 March, the film became the 60th South Asian production to be screened at the revered South By Southwest Festival, where it had its North American premiere.