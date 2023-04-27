Mattel’s New Barbie With Down Syndrome Sparks Debate Online

This is not the first time that Mattel has come under a scanner as they often face criticism for promoting unhealthy beauty standards, and even misrepresenting different cultures.

On the other hand, Mattel claims that they have been trying to create toys that are more inclusive and diverse in terms of representation of different communities, and cultures, body types, disabilities.

In the past, Mattel introduced Indian-American dolls, Chinese American dolls, a doll wearing a hijab, and even gender-neutral dolls.