'I'm a Trans Woman & I'm Tired of Explaining My Identity to Delhi Metro Staff'

I arrived in Delhi on 1 November 2022 from Visakhapatnam – with wide-eyed dreams of living in a big city, excited to pursue my Diploma in Photography.

My name is Hayathi, and I am a 33-year-old transgender woman. I live in Munirka, and since my first day in the city, I have been discriminated against because of my identity every time I take the celebrated Delhi Metro.

On Day 1, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security officer at the New Delhi metro station ordered me to move away from the women's line. She did not ask me to show my ID card nor did she ask me why I was on this line; she simply asked me to move over. When I pulled out my ID card, the officer allowed me to pass through – but there was no apology.