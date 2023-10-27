Narayana Murthy Divides Internet By Asking The Youth To Work 70 Hours A Week
(Photo Courtesy: X/ Altered by The Quint )
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has sparked a nationwide debate with his recent candid discussion on work culture in India. He emphasized the urgent need to address India's work productivity, which currently ranks among the lowest globally.
Speaking on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Murthy made a strong case for the youth of India to be prepared to work up to 70 hours a week in order to elevate the nation's work culture and effectively compete on the global stage.
In the discussion, Murthy compared India's work culture to that of countries like China, Japan, and Germany. He noted that Japan and Germany managed remarkable post-World War II economic recoveries by fostering a culture of extended working hours and dedication.
Drawing inspiration from these examples, Murthy urged today's youth to take on the responsibility of nation-building.
However, Murthy's comments have ignited a significant backlash on the internet. Many critics argue that pushing for such long work hours can lead to a toxic work culture that exploits and overworks the younger workforce while underpaying them.
The social media debate, sparked by his remarks, highlights the complexities of modern work environments, the expectations placed on young professionals, and the consequences of an even more intensified work culture in India.
Comedian Vir Das took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to address Murthy's views. Humorously disagreeing with the former Infosys CEO, Das wrote, "If you’re working 70 hours a week, 5 days a week, essentially from 9am to 11pm. Getting home by 12.30, leave home by 7.30? You should be allowed to fart in your bosses office. If you’re going to request relationship like time commitment, you’ve got to accept the intimacy too."
Netizens are also arguing how extending work hours will disproportionately affect women in the workforce, since they are the ones dealing with a heftier domestic responsibility.
Check how others are reacting here:
