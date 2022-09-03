'For Me, Work is Worship, But So is Rejuvenation': Gen Z on 18-Hour Workdays

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company and an apparent fan of hustle culture, claimed in a now-viral LinkedIn post that youngsters should put 18 hours a day in order to succeed professionally.

He further went on to say that he saw "a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work."

"Take it on the chin and be relentless" rather than "do random rona-dhona," he added.

The post has faced severe backlash, leading him to post an apology and quit LinkedIn.