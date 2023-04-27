Man Works on His Laptop During a Movie, Video Goes Viral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Works on His Laptop During a Movie, Video Goes Viral

"Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new" read the video caption
Man works during a movie,video goes viral

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The work-from-home culture that began during the pandemic has slowly transformed into 'work-from-anywhere' model, and people have been found working in unusual places, including -- mandaps, bikes, and now even inside the movie theatre!

Recently, a social media user uploaded a video of a man working on his laptop during a movie with a caption, "Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new."

Netizens were quite amused after watching the video and were quick to leave varied comments on the post. Some found it relatable, while others were not impressed at all.

A user wrote, "You will see almost everybody with a laptop on the roads. namma bengaluru"

Another user wrote, "This has to be one of the saddest videos I've seen today"

Check out other reactions:

