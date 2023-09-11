Netizens Draw Parallels Between SRK's 'Jawan' & These Real-Life Incidents

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan is not just breaking box office records, but it's also sparking conversations across the nation.

In just four days since its release, the Atlee directorial has become the talk of the town, not only for its phenomenal performance at the box office but also for its bold, political stance that has left a mark on the collective consciousness of the country.

Ever since its release on 7 September, social media has been buzzing with speculations and evidence linking the film to a few real-life incidents, although neither the cast nor the director have come forth to confirm the narratives.