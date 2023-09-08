Google India Celebrates 'Jawan' Fervour With Interactive Google Search

Just a day after the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film helmed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others, Google India jumped on board to join the festivities.

The tech giant took to Instagram with a playful message, saying, "Jawan ko dhoondoge, toh milega."

Google India, in a creative interactive session, guided its followers on how to engage. The steps were clear: "Step 1, search for "Jawan" or "SRK" (Shah Rukh Khan); Step 2, click on the walkie-talkie icon (sound on); Step 3, keep tapping to unveil a delightful surprise; and finally, Step 4, share your screen's transformation with the world."