Helmed by Atlee and starring SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, 'Jawan' released on 8 September.

Google India Celebrates 'Jawan' Fervour With Interactive Google Search
Just a day after the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film helmed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others, Google India jumped on board to join the festivities.

The tech giant took to Instagram with a playful message, saying, "Jawan ko dhoondoge, toh milega."

Google India, in a creative interactive session, guided its followers on how to engage. The steps were clear: "Step 1, search for "Jawan" or "SRK" (Shah Rukh Khan); Step 2, click on the walkie-talkie icon (sound on); Step 3, keep tapping to unveil a delightful surprise; and finally, Step 4, share your screen's transformation with the world."

Upon typing and searching for "Jawan" or "SRK" on the Google search bar, a red walkie-talkie springs to life on the screen, accompanied by Shah Rukh's voice enthusiastically declaring, "Ready?"

As users continue clicking on the walkie-talkie, bandage rolls playfully adorn the screen, all while Shah Rukh's iconic phrase, "Ready?" echoes at intervals, making this digital celebration a memorable one.

