With Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Bollywood Watches a Paisa Vasool Tamil Film & How!

Thirty minutes into Jawan, you realise that it is purely a Tamil film with a Bollywood icon at its core – and not a Bollywood film featuring many south Indian talents. This is especially validated during the climax, where SRK's character, a self-appointed Robin Hood, delivers a strong socially-charged message to the audience.

That is one of the most common plot lines in Kollywood. We have seen variations of this, with the audience thronging to the theatres, pouring their frustrations over the bureaucratic red tapism.

For the Hindi film-watching audience, though, this is nothing like what they have seen more recently.