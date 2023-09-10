With 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Champion Strong, Unforgettable Women

Watching a Shah Rukh Khan film on its first day of release is a cultural phenomenon in itself. The thunderous applause, the electrifying atmosphere in theatres and the collective adoration that accompanies his arrival on-screen are experiences etched in the hearts of millions.

Yet, amidst the celebration of his mega-star power, there's a primary aspect that has set SRK apart from many of his contemporaries — his subversiveness of the masculinity expected from Bollywood heroes and the portrayal of women in his films.

While Bollywood often finds itself mired in sexist, objectifying and regrettably homophobic narratives, King Khan has consistently chosen roles and films that celebrate the strength, resilience, and depth of women characters.