'Dream Come True': Sanya Malhotra on Sharing Screen Space With SRK in 'Jawan'

Sanya Malhotra has several projects lined up this year, the most recent ones being her upcoming Netflix comedy Kathal and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.
Sanya recently opened up about sharing screen space with SRK for the first time and how the Atlee directorial is a dream come true for her.
Speaking about her role in Jawan, Sanya told The Indian Express, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."
Sanya wrapped up the shooting for Jawan last year, in 2022. Besides SRK and Sanya, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
According to the film's synopsis, Jawan follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.
Jawan is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September this year.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya will also be seen in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.
