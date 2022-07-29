'Indian Matchmaking' S2 Trailer is Here and Twitter is Awaiting Memes!

Twitter reacts to Indian Matchmaking Season 2's trailer
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Indian Matchmaking, the much talked about show on the internet is set to release on 10 August and it has already divided people on Twitter. Netflix India has dropped the trailer for season 2 with the caption, "You are cordially invited to season 2 of Indian Matchmaking. If you're not getting married this year, you can meet us at the buffet".
As anticipated, our star matchmaker Sima Aunty is back to find perfect partners for her single clients. The few things we gathered from the trailer is that there are some old faces from the previous season -- Aparna Shewakramani, Padhyman Maloo and Nadia Jagessar-- and some new, and the fans can expect some controversy, some cheesy romance, a little bit of drama and (fingers crossed) a heavy downpour of memes!
The trailer has already started a hilarious memefest on Twitter and not gonna lie, I am looking forward to the show's premiere just so I can enjoy some funny content.
Till then, here are some reactions to the trailer from Twitter:
