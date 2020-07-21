(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
'Indian Matchmaking' But Make It Everyday Life With These 10 Memes
To meme or not to meme?
Netflix recently released a new reality show that caters to its Indian audience and people can't stop talking about it. Indian Matchmaking follows a Mumbai-based 'matchmaker' Sima Taparia as she helps Indian and Indian Americans find a suitable partner for marriage. If you're Indian, you know that Indian Matchmaking is the most desi thing ever. So we turned the show into memes that will make you LOL.
Take a look:
Indian Matchmaking is streaming on Netflix.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.