Here Are 5 Things to Expect From 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2

Love it or hate it, but the truth is you really can't ignore it. Our friendly (or maybe not that friendly) matchmaking aunty, Sima Taparia, is all set to hit Netflix with the second season of the docu-series Indian Matchmaking.

The Emmy nominated show has received mixed reactions since its first season aired. With some people calling it 'regressive' and a 'cringe-fest' (as it fuels in the social evils of casteism, colourism and sexism propagated by a typical arranged marriage setup), others have thoroughly enjoyed it despite the backlash. And those who have watched the show are also looking forward to the second season.