Here Are 5 Things to Expect From 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2

Sima Taparia is coming back on Netflix with Indian Matchmaking Season 2
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Altered by The Quint)
Love it or hate it, but the truth is you really can't ignore it. Our friendly (or maybe not that friendly) matchmaking aunty, Sima Taparia, is all set to hit Netflix with the second season of the docu-series Indian Matchmaking.
The Emmy nominated show has received mixed reactions since its first season aired. With some people calling it 'regressive' and a 'cringe-fest' (as it fuels in the social evils of casteism, colourism and sexism propagated by a typical arranged marriage setup), others have thoroughly enjoyed it despite the backlash. And those who have watched the show are also looking forward to the second season.
Before we look at what to expect in the second season of the show, here's a quick summary. For all those who still haven't taken a dive into the drama and entertainment that Indian Matchmaking has to offer, let me tell you briefly that as the name suggests, it's a reality show based on a typical arranged marriage setup in India.
The show, over eight episodes, follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai and her quest to 'matchmake'. We have prospective brides and grooms looking for a potential partner, and our matchmaker, Sima aunty, strives to find a perfect match that fits the expectation of the clients’ family, aspirations of her clients' and even have an astrological compatibility. So, in short, it was some part drama and all parts entertainment.
Now, getting back to the much-awaited second season, I’ve dug through the internet mine and here’s what we can expect from the second season:
First things first, we know that the show will premiere on 10 August and just like the first season, this season will also have 8 episodes, one hour each, and the main star of the show remains Sima aunty’s matchmaking skills. But according to Popsugar, in this season, Sima aunty will tackle “new wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an 'ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian' diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell.”
Aparna Shewakaramani appears on the second season
From the pictures shared by Netflix India, we can see at least two old faces in the new season: Aparna Shewakaramani, who received unnecessary flak for her outspoken and bold personality, and Nadia Jagessar, a fan-favorite from the previous season. Hopefully, the new season will be a fresh start for both of them and a happy ending as well. Besides these two, we also get a glimpse of some new clients, so we can expect a lot of surprises from this season.
Nadia Jagessar hugging Sima Taparia in the new stills
Previous season was heavily criticized for its glorification of arranged marriage and subtly promoting the regressive ideas of sexism, colorism and casteism. In this season, however, we can expect the show to be more sensitive towards these topics and be more inclusive in terms of diversity.
In an interview with Popsugar, the executive producer of the show, Smriti Mundhra stated that they have taken the criticism seriously and they wish to improve the show. She said, “We have people from different religious backgrounds, different social economic backgrounds, different ideological backgrounds. I wanted the show to represent different aspects of the diaspora — not only one lens,”
Groom performing pooja
From the looks of it, we may finally be able to witness a wedding in this season, unlike the previous one where none of the clients ended up with each other.
In the pictures shared by Netflix, we can see a picturesque proposal and a man (probably the groom) dressed in Indian traditional sitting beside a pandit performing a pooja.
The first season, undoubtedly, brought us interesting characters, some were hated for their bluntness, some were inspirational, and some were just plain irksome, but one thing is for sure-- they all gave us entertaining memes and a chance to laugh out loud. So obviously, we all are expecting that even this season will bring to us an unlimited supply of memes.
Awaiting a fresh supply of memes!