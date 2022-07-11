Sima Taparia Shares Pics From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ S2 Sets; Releases on 10 Aug
"Sima from Mumbai is back!!" Sima Taparia wrote, sharing the photos from 'Indian Matchmaking' S2.
Sima Taparia is returning with the second season of Indian Matchmaking and Netflix has also shared first glimpses from the show. Netflix shared photos from the sets of the show with the caption, “*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking* THE ANSWER IS YES. SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON."
Taparia reposted the pictures and wrote, “Sima from Mumbai is back!! Indian Matchmaking S2 premieres on Wednesday, August 10 PST on @Netflix!” The photos hint that some faces will also return to the show.
The second season will premiere on 10 August. Taparia told Variety, “The love I’ve gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful. Matchmaking is my passion, and it’s a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!”
The show’s first season was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 under the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
