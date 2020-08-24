How Indian Matchmaking Hides the Truth About Aparna Shewakramani

Indian Matchmaking made headlines and memes. People were interested in the lives of participants, their relationship status, why they said what they said and the people they were. One of the participants on the show, Aparna Shewakramani invited polarising opinions from the viewers.

While some went to the extent of calling her narcissistic and annoying, the others saw through what an independent woman wants. Sima Taparia, the matchmaker on the show slated Aparna as the "hardest kind of person to find a match for"...all because she knew exactly what she was looking for.

In a chat with The Quint, Aparna told us what went around behind the scenes.