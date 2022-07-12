ADVERTISEMENT

Fans React As Netflix Announces Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Are you excited about Sima Aunty's return?

Jhalak Jain
Published
Netflix India just announced the return of the famous Sima Aunty and the secone season of Indian Matchmaking . Whether or not you're a fan, you can't totally be oblivious to it. And now that it is returning, I'm looking forward to the regular supply of memes that it brings!

But before season 2 has even begun, Twitter is buzzing with netizen's reaction to the show's announcement.

Netflix shared a few glimpses from the upcoming season and wrote, "*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking* THE ANSWER IS YES SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON".

The announcement has received mix reactions, with some actually looking forward to it, while others aren't too excited about it. Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens react to Indian Matchmaking Season 2 announcement 

