Fans React As Netflix Announces Indian Matchmaking Season 2
Are you excited about Sima Aunty's return?
Netflix India just announced the return of the famous Sima Aunty and the secone season of Indian Matchmaking . Whether or not you're a fan, you can't totally be oblivious to it. And now that it is returning, I'm looking forward to the regular supply of memes that it brings!
But before season 2 has even begun, Twitter is buzzing with netizen's reaction to the show's announcement.
Netflix shared a few glimpses from the upcoming season and wrote, "*Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for season 2 of Indian Matchmaking* THE ANSWER IS YES SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON".
The announcement has received mix reactions, with some actually looking forward to it, while others aren't too excited about it. Here's how netizens reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.