Here’s Why Daler Mehndi’s Post Thanking Prince Harry Has Left Internet in Splits

Daler Mehndi thanked Prince Harry for listening to his songs.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Prince Harry turned quite a few heads when he released his memoir, Spare, on January 10. In his book, he recalled some controversial and personal moments from his life.
From remembering a 'scuffle' between him and his brother William over Meghan Markle to the story of him losing his virginity, some revelations have left the internet dumbfounded.
While the internet is still coming to terms with these new unfiltered details about the Royal family, netizens have used this opportunity to come up with even more bizarre information about Prince Harry, through parody accounts on social media.
One such thing happened with the Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi when he fell for a parody account, claiming that Prince Harry had heard his songs and that they had helped him through some difficult times with his family.
The social media post claimed that Prince Harry wrote in Spare, "In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot."
Daler Mehndi, who fell for the parody post, wrote, "I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you."
Honestly looking at some of the things Prince Harry has written about in his memoir, it is difficult to assess what information is made up and which is actually true. So, one might understand how Daler Mehndi didn't think of running a fact-check before posting.
But I for one would love to see Prince Harry grooving to 'Tunak Tunak Tun' to dance away his blues!
After Daler Mehndi tweeted the post it immediately attracted the attention of users. Some netizens were concerned about the naivety of the singer and have been debating on how to break the truth to Daler Mehndi.
One such user wrote, "Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya..never mind ji, you're the best"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)