An 'Unsparing' Act: Did Prince Harry Block All Ways Back To The Royal Family?

Many critics have alleged that the memoir is primarily a money-making venture to fund their luxurious Californian lifestyle now that they are no longer funded by British taxpayers. It is rumoured that Harry received USD 20 million advance for the book, ghostwritten by the Pulitzer-winning Journalist and Novelist JR Moehringer. Netflix apparently paid a reported USD 100 million to the Sussexes. But there are those who believe it to be a desperate need for attention and a vengeful attempt to destroy the monarchy altogether.

Even if revenge, money, and hatred for British tabloid media were the aims, he could have done it much more smartly and compassionately. By putting volumes of intensely private conversations and text exchanges with his family, losing his virginity at 17 behind a pub with an older woman and mounting her like a stallion, his brother being circumcised, and sex and drugs, into the public domain he is doing exactly what he hates the tabloids for. In fact, he is being called the 'male Kardashian'.

By advertising how many Taliban members he killed, he has put himself, his family, the Royal Family, and the military in danger and ignited reprisals from the likes of ISIS and Al-Qaeda. He has faced heavy criticism over his comments.

Dai Davis, a former protection officer of the princes cautioned against the lunatic fringe, saying, “Look at Salman Rushdie. It took a long time to do what they did. It is not so much what he (Harry) said but about how the lunatic fringe react."