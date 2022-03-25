ADVERTISEMENT

Daler Mehndi Buys Land on 'Metaverse', Calls it 'Balle Balle Land'

Daler Mehndi became the Indian first singer to perform in the Metaverse.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Daler Mehndi is the first Indian singer to perform on Metaverse.</p></div>
Singer Daler Mehndi has bought virtual land on the Indian platform PartyNite, and named it 'Balle Balle Land'. It will have the Daler Mehndi Store, which will sell merchandise as Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs. Mehndi took to Instagram to announce the same.

This development comes after Mehndi became the Indian first singer to perform in the Metaverse, like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande.

In an Instagram post on 21 March, Mehndi said that all the future events and music concerts will happen in 'Balle Balle Land'.

The partynite.metaverse states that it is a "digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain" where people can hang out with friends as customisable avatars, meet new people as well as join parties and events. It also allows people to claim, mint and sell NFTs.

