Man Writes Letter To TV Channel After Being Fed Up Of Sooryavansham Reruns

In news of what has left netizens in splits, an anonymous man reportedly has written a hilarious letter to a private Television channel, after being frustrated by the endless reruns of Amitabh Bachchan's hit 1999 family drama, Sooryavansham - as reported by ANI.

For the unversed, certain TV channels - since years now - have been airing Sooryavansham every Sunday, leading audiences to an overload. One such man, after being driven to the edge, decided to take matters in his own hands and write to the channel.

He expressed his frustrations in Hindi, signing off with "Sooryavansham-pirit (tormented by Sooryavansham)". Take a look here: