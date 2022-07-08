8 Hilarious Moments From the Ranveer-Alia Episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first stars to appear in Koffee With Karan Season 7.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
Koffee With Karan is back with season 7, and none of us can keep calm! After a gap of three years, Karan is back on the sets, and it's time to spill some coffee (I mean tea).
The first guests to appear on the show were 'Rocky' and 'Rani' aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While we all might have wanted more insights into Alia's married life or some Bollywood gossip, Ranveer and Alia gave us a lot of fun moments and had us in splits!
Here are some hilarious highlights from the episode:
Ranveer is a ball of energy and even Karan had to step back when the actor was on the set!
Ranveer introducing the show.
Damn right girl...get those sun-kissed post-wedding pictures!
Alia said Ranbir is very traditional and ritualistic.
Bollywood has always given us major couple goals, but looking at Alia and Ranveer vibing on KWK, we now have major friendship goals.. I mean 'sakhi goals'!
Alia and Ranveer gave us major friendship goals.
We all know about Ranveer's quirky and energetic nature, but Karan introduced us to Ranveer as Pammi aunty! And Pammi aunty is our quintessential neighbourhood Punjabi aunty who loves to gossip and talk to people.
Ranveer Singh in and as Pammi Aunty
Throughout the episode, one thing was clear - Ranveer and Alia are close friends and their friendship is adorable!
Ranveer and Alia's friendly banter.
We all had embarrassing email ids when we were young, and Alia is no different!
Alia recalled her first email id.
We are all familiar with Ranveer's acting skills, but his mimicry skills are honestly amazing! His spot on impressions of his fellow actors Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and even Aamir Khan had us rolling on the floor laughing!
Ranveer's mimicry was on point!
When Karan asked Alia to talk about 'My Marriage' and Alia started talking about his wedding instead! This was what we were waiting for, honestly!
Alia being Alia!
