5 Highlights From Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Episode of Koffee With Karan S7

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.
(Photo Courtesy: Disney+Hotstar)
Koffee With Karan’s much-awaited seventh season has premiered, and the first episode features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Over a cup of coffee, the three discuss topics such as how the industry recovered following the pandemic, how their has been working with each other, and obviously, the Ranbir-Alia wedding.
Here are the main highlights from the episode:
Ranveer Singh, while explaining why he has a ‘soft spot’ for Karan Johar, said that it was because of how similar they were. “You and I have the same problem,” he said to Karan.
Ranveer also revealed that he has often been told to dress sober, and talk intellectually and more seriously. “That’s so overrated, though. Life should be happiness, and cheer, and lightness of being, no?” Ranveer added.
When asked about how Alia Bhatt was adjusting to Ranbir Kapoor’s family, she said that it has been a different experience.
She also added that Ranbir was very traditional in his beliefs.
When Ranveer was asked how he managed to mix with Deepika’s family after marriage, he said, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. I don't want to throw them off. I love them to bits, you know. They are so simple and grounded as people. It's really wonderful and warm to be around them.”
(from left) Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ujjala Padukone
Ranveer also spoke about how despite all this, there are always difficulties in adapting to your significant other’s family.
Alia Bhatt spoke about the moment when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her as well. She said that they had planned their wedding initially, but the uncertainty of the pandemic put their plans on hold and they decided to do it only when they felt like it. For Ranbir, that moment came in the middle of the jungle at Kenya’s scenic Maasai Mara National Park.
She also revealed that the best part about the proposal was that Ranbir managed to get pictures clicked from their tour guide, keeping in mind how important pictures were for her.
While talking about the challenges that came with working for a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt spoke about how Ranveer Singh talked her through a very difficult shot in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The final 50 seconds of the song ‘Dholida’ from the movie were the most challenging, where Alia was supposed to spin constantly while dancing and maintain character too.
She spoke about how worried she was before the scene, and how Ranveer helped her through it.
Ranveer also added that doing a Bhansali film was the “rite of passage” for any actor, and that if you crossed it, you could do anything.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)