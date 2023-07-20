Why Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Discourse Reeks Of Misogyny And Toxic Masculinity

Releasing on 21 July, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie promises to be an astute parody of societal perceptions of the iconic Barbie doll, delving into profound themes like existentialism and gender roles. It aims to challenge preconceived notions of femininity while exploring the complexities of identity and individuality.

However, instead of celebrating this creative endeavour, several people have resorted to mocking the film and the filmmaker. Even before its release, Indian men, in particular, have unleashed a tirade of hate towards Gerwig and her project, using social media as a platform to spread their vitriol.