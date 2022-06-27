Let’s Talk About Masculinity In 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Jake Peralta is a genius and irreverent detective. Often used as one of the show’s comedic plot points, his childishness never passes over to ignorance. He is considered to be a genuine ally to the feminist cause because he’s always eager to learn. He educates himself on key issues of social disharmony, calls out sexism at work, punches homophobic celebrities and has no qualms in being married to someone who’s much senior to him at the workplace.

The show ends with him stepping down as a police officer to dedicate more time towards the upbringing of his son. Needless to say, Peralta’s transformation from a disruptive man-child to a sensitive and doting father goes a long way in a positive portrayal of masculinity.