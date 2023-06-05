Did Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Actually Cause A Global Pink Paint Shortage?
In a turn of events that no one could have predicted, it seems that the production of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie has had a real-world impact. According to the film's production designer, Sarah Greenwood, the creation of Barbie Land, with its vibrant pink Dreamhouses, lampposts, roads, and fences, actually caused a shortage of pink paint on an international scale.
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Greenwood revealed that the sheer amount of Barbie's signature bright color used in the design and construction of the set drained an entire company's supply of pink paint. She laughingly claimed, "The world ran out of pink."
The specific hue in question was a fluorescent pink shade from a company called Rosco, which is prominently featured throughout Barbie Land, including Barbie's infamous Dreamhouse.
Lauren Proud, the vice president of global marketing at Rosco, confirmed that the Warner Bros.' movie "used as much paint as we had" during filming.
"There was this shortage," Proud explained, "and then we gave them everything we could — I don't know they can claim credit." Nevertheless, Proud admitted, "They did clean us out on paint."
As soon as the news started making headlines, netizens had a lot to say.
While one joked about the timing of the global paint shortage stating, "And during pride month of all times", others suggested the simplest way to undo the shortage: mixing red and white paints to create pink.
Take a look at some reactions here:
Director Greta Gerwig, who was responsible for creating the intense rosy landscape of Barbie Land, emphasized the importance of maintaining the vibrant and youthful design.
Gerwig shared that she wanted the pinks to be exceptionally bright and everything to be almost overwhelming in its magnificence. She wanted to capture the essence of what made Barbie so beloved during her own childhood.
